ASF vaccination to be expanded outside Batangas soon: agri dept | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

ASF vaccination to be expanded outside Batangas soon: agri dept

ASF vaccination to be expanded outside Batangas soon: agri dept

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ASF
|
Vaccination
|
agriculture
|
pigs
|
pork
|
food
|
food security
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.