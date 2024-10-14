ASF vaccination to be expanded outside Batangas soon: agri dept | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
ASF vaccination to be expanded outside Batangas soon: agri dept
ASF vaccination to be expanded outside Batangas soon: agri dept
Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 02:18 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ASF
|
Vaccination
|
agriculture
|
pigs
|
pork
|
food
|
food security
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.