PHOTO: Teaching kids disaster preparedness | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Teaching kids disaster preparedness

PHOTO: Teaching kids disaster preparedness

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
The APMCDRR, which will be held in Manila from October 14-18, 2024 aims to bring together governments, intergovernmental and international organizations, national and civil society groups, private sectors, academia, and other stakeholders to accelerate progress in reducing disaster risk.
Read More:
Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction
|
APMCDRR
|
Bureau of Fire Square Roadshow
|
DRRM
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.