NCRPO suspends permit to carry firearms in Metro Manila from Oct. 14-18 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
NCRPO suspends permit to carry firearms in Metro Manila from Oct. 14-18
NCRPO suspends permit to carry firearms in Metro Manila from Oct. 14-18
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 12:39 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Permit To Carry Lincese Firearms
|
NCRPO
|
Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction
|
Metro Manila
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.