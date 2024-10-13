Marines hold ‘Sovereignty Run’ to promote awareness on West Philippine Sea | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marines hold ‘Sovereignty Run’ to promote awareness on West Philippine Sea
Marines hold ‘Sovereignty Run’ to promote awareness on West Philippine Sea
Jessie Cruzat, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 13, 2024 09:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Philippine Marine Corps
|
West Philippine Sea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.