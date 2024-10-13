Gov't fair aims to help creative industry workers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Gov't fair aims to help creative industry workers

Gov't fair aims to help creative industry workers

Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair
|
creative industry
|
jobs
|
government services
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.