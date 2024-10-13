8 more OFWs in Lebanon return to PH; total repatriated now at 450 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

8 more OFWs in Lebanon return to PH; total repatriated now at 450

8 more OFWs in Lebanon return to PH; total repatriated now at 450

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 13, 2024 08:51 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Department of Migrant Workers
|
overseas Filipino workers
|
Lebanon
|
Israel
|
Hezbollah
|
OFWs
|
DMW
|
NAIA Terminal 1
|
repatriation
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.