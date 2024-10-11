Marcos Jr. on Sara Duterte denying friendship: ‘Maybe I was deceived’ | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr. on Sara Duterte denying friendship: ‘Maybe I was deceived’
Marcos Jr. on Sara Duterte denying friendship: ‘Maybe I was deceived’
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 11, 2024 04:24 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 11, 2024 05:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Bongbong Marcos
|
Sara Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.