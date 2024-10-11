Marcos Jr. flags China’s conflicting statements, moves in South China Sea | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos Jr. flags China’s conflicting statements, moves in South China Sea

Marcos Jr. flags China’s conflicting statements, moves in South China Sea

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
China
|
ASEAN 2024
|
South China Sea
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.