Marcos Jr. denies Dela Rosa claim Malacañang behind Maslog | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos Jr. denies Dela Rosa claim Malacañang behind Maslog

Marcos Jr. denies Dela Rosa claim Malacañang behind Maslog

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 11, 2024 07:46 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Ronald Dela Rosa
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Mary Ann Maslog
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.