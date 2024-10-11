PHOTO: Espinosa drops bombshell, claims Sen. Bato forced De Lima drug implication | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Espinosa drops bombshell, claims Sen. Bato forced De Lima drug implication

PHOTO: Espinosa drops bombshell, claims Sen. Bato forced De Lima drug implication

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 11, 2024 03:57 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Kerwin Espinosa
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
Duterte drug war
|
Leila de Lima
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.