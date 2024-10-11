Cynthia Villar fumes over local milk production data at budget briefing | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Cynthia Villar fumes over local milk production data at budget briefing

Cynthia Villar fumes over local milk production data at budget briefing

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Cynthia Villar
|
Department of Agriculture
|
National Dairy Authority
|
Philippine Carabao Center
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.