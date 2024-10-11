Cynthia Villar fumes over local milk production data at budget briefing | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Cynthia Villar fumes over local milk production data at budget briefing
Cynthia Villar fumes over local milk production data at budget briefing
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 11, 2024 07:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Cynthia Villar
|
Department of Agriculture
|
National Dairy Authority
|
Philippine Carabao Center
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.