Walang Pasok: No classes; gov't offices closed in Manila, Pasay on Oct. 14-15 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Walang Pasok: No classes; gov't offices closed in Manila, Pasay on Oct. 14-15

Walang Pasok: No classes; gov't offices closed in Manila, Pasay on Oct. 14-15

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Work Suspension
|
Malacanang
|
ABSNews
|
Walang Pasok
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.