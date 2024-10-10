Philippines challenges China over South China Sea at ASEAN meet | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Philippines challenges China over South China Sea at ASEAN meet

Philippines challenges China over South China Sea at ASEAN meet

Agence France-Presse, Martin Abbugao and Damon Wake
 | 
Updated Oct 10, 2024 01:44 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
China Philippines
|
South China Sea
|
West Philippine Sea
|
maritime dispute
|
US
|
defense
|
military
|
ASEAN
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.