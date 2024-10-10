Marcos calls for legislation guaranteeing rule of law, peaceful dispute settlement in Southeast Asia | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos calls for legislation guaranteeing rule of law, peaceful dispute settlement in Southeast Asia

Marcos calls for legislation guaranteeing rule of law, peaceful dispute settlement in Southeast Asia

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bongbong Marcos
|
ASEAN 2024
|
ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.