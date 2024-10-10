Judge who acquitted De Lima appointed Sandiganbayan justice | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Judge who acquitted De Lima appointed Sandiganbayan justice
Judge who acquitted De Lima appointed Sandiganbayan justice
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 10, 2024 02:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Supreme Court
|
Gener Gito
|
J. Ermin Ernest Louie Miguel
|
Leila De Lima
|
Law
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.