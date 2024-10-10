Cayetano claims New Senate Building to cost P33 billion | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Cayetano claims New Senate Building to cost P33 billion

Cayetano claims New Senate Building to cost P33 billion

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
New Senate Building
|
Alan Peter Cayetano
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.