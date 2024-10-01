Party-list rep, 2 others first to file COC for Senate race | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Party-list rep, 2 others first to file COC for Senate race
Party-list rep, 2 others first to file COC for Senate race
Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 01, 2024 11:34 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
comelec
|
halalan 2025
|
senate
|
party-list
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.