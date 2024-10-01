Make EDSA Busway PWD-friendly, advocates urge after woman had to be carried at station | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Make EDSA Busway PWD-friendly, advocates urge after woman had to be carried at station

Make EDSA Busway PWD-friendly, advocates urge after woman had to be carried at station

Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DOTr
|
Department of Transportation
|
EDSA
|
PWDs
|
accessibility
|
transportation
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.