IN PHOTOS: Julian’s powerful winds damage houses in Basco, Batanes | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
IN PHOTOS: Julian’s powerful winds damage houses in Basco, Batanes
IN PHOTOS: Julian’s powerful winds damage houses in Basco, Batanes
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 01, 2024 12:28 PM PHT
Read More:
Typhoon Julian
|
Basco
|
Batanes
|
aftermath
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.