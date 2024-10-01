CFO notes increase in Filipinos marrying foreigners | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

CFO notes increase in Filipinos marrying foreigners

CFO notes increase in Filipinos marrying foreigners

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Council on Overseas Filipinos
|
Marriage migration
|
Marriages
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.