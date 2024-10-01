‘His family deserves justice’: Bong Go welcomes reinvestigation of Barayuga murder case | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

‘His family deserves justice’: Bong Go welcomes reinvestigation of Barayuga murder case

‘His family deserves justice’: Bong Go welcomes reinvestigation of Barayuga murder case

Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 01, 2024 10:57 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bong Go
|
Senate
|
Wesley Barayuga
|
PNP
|
CIDG
|
investigation
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.