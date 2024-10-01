Latest Philippine News, Video, Analysis, Features | ABS-CBN News

Passengers flock to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 27, 2024. An influx of passengers is anticipated as many head to the provinces for the Holy Week weekend. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Business

NAIA raises parking fees to 'prioritize' passengers

2 hours ago
Super Typhoon Julian. Handout/PAGASA
News

Super Typhoon Julian starts to recurve outside PAR; Signal No. 1 still up in N. Luzon

1 hour ago
The presence of the China Coast Guard (CCG) persists despite the effort of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to block them and assist the four main vessels of the second civilian resupply mission of the Atin Ito Coalition to the Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on May 15, 2024. Fisherfolk on small bancas join volunteers from the Atin Ito Coalition and members of the media as they prepare to depart from Matalbis Port in Masinloc, Zambales, for the second civilian resupply mission to the West Philippine Sea on May 15, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File
News

17 Chinese warships spotted in West PH Sea

58 minutes ago
Horacio Castillo Jr. holds up the court decision convicting 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity in the hazing death of his son Horacio "Atio" Catillo III. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
News

Manila court convicts 10 Aegis Juris fratmen for hazing death of law student Atio Castillo

4 hours ago
No writ of amparo for Roque, but SC directs quad comm to comment on plea for prohibition
News

No writ of amparo for Roque, but SC directs quad comm to comment on plea for prohibition

2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has delisted and cancelled the registration of 42 party list groups for either failing to participate in the last two preceding elections or failing to obtain at least two percent of the votes cast for the party-list system.
News

Comelec delists 42 party-list groups

7 hours ago
Fish catch in West Philippine Sea declines due to sea row, El Nino: PSA
News

Fish catch in West Philippine Sea declines due to sea row, El Nino: PSA

5 hours ago

