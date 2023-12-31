MANILA — More than two decades since the historic Salubong 2000 which opened the new millennium, Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez will once again headline the New Year countdown on Ayala Avenue in Makati.

Together with PPop group SB19, rock band Sponge Cola, and various theater artists, Velasquez will hold the 'Nostalgia Meets the Future' New Year concert.

Velasquez is expected to sing 'Written in the Sand', a song she sang to welcome the new millennium.

According to organizers, more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the grand event.

Early birds went early to see the soundcheck and secure good positions in the crowd.

"Sabi ko sa nanay ko bibili lang ako ng doughnut pero nagpunta ako dito para sa SB19!" said Arianne Macabuhay, one of the first ones to arrive at the venue.

Fireworks display and a five minute light show will be held at midnight.

Entrance is free for everyone. Ayala Avenue, Paseo de Roxas, and parts of Makati Avenue will be closed to traffic for the event.