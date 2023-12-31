Members of the transport group Manibela stage a protest in Caloocan City on Dec. 18, 2023, ahead of the franchise consolidation deadline required under the government's PUV Modernization Program. The group is protesting the deadline at the end of the year for the consolidation of jeepney operators into cooperatives, as part of the modernization program that would put a large number of jeepneys out of commission if their franchise is not renewed. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Transportation on Sunday reiterated that there will be no extension of the Dec. 31 deadline for public utility jeepneys to consolidate.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) last week issued a memorandum saying traditional jeepneys which fail to consolidate their franchises will still be allowed until Jan. 31, 2024 to ply routes where less than 60 percent of units are consolidated.

But DOTr Office of Transportation Cooperatives chairman Andy Ortega clarified that the new memo was not an extension of the Dec. 31 consolidation deadline.

"During that period sila ay bibigyan ng due process para mag-show cause para malaman ano nangyari, then magkakadeisisyon ang LTFRB," Ortega said.

The official also reported that almost all jeepneys in "major routes" in Metro Manila have already consolidated.

"Yung mga major na ruta sa Metro Manila, yung mga mahahaba 15 to 20 kilometers eh almost all consolidated na yun. Yung mga hindi nagco-consolidate ito yung mga minor route," he said.

Transport group Piston meanwhile said on Sunday said its members are still hoping that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. would recall the Dec. 31 deadline.

"[Inaasahan] natin kay BBM na sana baliktarin niya ang kaniyang desisyon na wala nang extension ng mga consolidation," Piston president Mody Floranda told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

The PUV modernization program requires jeepney operators to consolidate individual franchises into a single franchise under a cooperative or corporation by December 31, 2023. Failure to do so could revoke their permits to operate, authorities earlier said.

Floranda also reminded Marcos of his campaign promise that "no one will be left behind," a reference to his tagline "Sama Sama Tayong Babangon Muli."

"Tayo po ay nananawagan sa administrasyon ni BBM na patunayan niya na walang iwanan batay sa kaniyang kampanya. Sabi niya hindi sya papayag na mawala ang ating tradisyunal na jeepney at maraming mga drayber at operator ang umasa sa pangako ni BBM," Floranda said.

Piston reiterated its warning that a transportation crisis would be inevitable if the government insists on pursuing the PUV modernization program.

"Kapag hindi na talaga tayo pinayagan makapag-renew ng ating prangkisa ay talagang dito natin dadanasin yung transport crisis at pagbulusok ng ekonomiya," Floranda warned.

He also doubts the government's assertion that nearly 70 percent of jeepneys have already consolidated.

"Batay sa ating pag-aano majority pa rin hindi talaga pumasok sa consolidation sapagkat hindi talaga kaya. Hindi natin makita yung sinasabi nilang 70 percent na ang nag-comply sa modernization program," Floranda said.