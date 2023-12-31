Marcos urges Filipinos to be ‘catalyst for social transformation’ in 2024

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged Filipinos to “contribute to the future of our beloved motherland” and be a “catalyst for our country's meaningful social transformation” in the coming year.



In his New Year message, the President said that the Philippines will “bid farewell to the challenges and triumphs of the past year, and embrace a new dawn of opportunity and hope that heralds another fresh start for all.”



“As we welcome 2024 with great optimism, I call upon every Filipino from every corner of the world to contribute to the future of our beloved motherland,” he said in his message released on New Year’s Eve.



“Let us embody the spirit of solidarity through acts of kindness, volunteerism, and compassion, knowing that each of us is a catalyst for our country's meaningful social transformation,” he said.

Marcos Jr. also said that he is “delighted to begin this new year with you as we strengthen our bonds and charter a new roadmap for tomorrow.”



“Indeed, every new beginning allows us to reflect on what we have accomplished, move forward with the lessons we have learned, and reinforce on the unity we have forged as a people,” the President said.



“Let the dream of a revitalized Philippines — a Bagong Pilipinas — guide our every endeavor as we bring forth peace, progress, and prosperity for all,” Marcos Jr. added.

