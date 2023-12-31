MANILA — Instead of celebrating New Year's Eve at home again, the Gurnot family went to Quezon Memorial Circle to welcome 2024 amidst the crowd pulled by the free countdown concert hosted by the Quezon City government.

Gurnot matriarch Lolit said they hope their very first concert experience will allow them to leave their worries behind, even for just a single night.

“Maganda kumpleto kami sa katapusan,” she said. “Wala muna problema, tinanggal namin!”

Among the celebrities the audience is anticipating are unkabogable superstar Vice Ganda and popular OPM bands like Mayonnaise, IMAGO, and Autotelic.

“Ayan pinunta namin. Excited kami, gusto namin makita sa personal,” Gurnot enthused.

On the other hand, families like the Lumidaos have been celebrating New Year's Eve at Quezon Memorial Circle for years.

Umbrellas up ☔️



LOOK: Rain or shine, people gathered at Quezon Memorial Circle for the New Year countdown concert organized by the Quezon City LGU. #Salubong2024 | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/XSgdzJoPW5 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 31, 2023

Husband and wife Chris and Josephine shared they annually prepare a simple media noche they, along with their kids, can enjoy.

“Konti lang handa basta buo pamilya,” Josephine said.

According to Chris, spending the last moments of 2024 together is important, so they collectively hope and dream for a better new year together as the world rings in the 2024.



“Sapat na darating na pangangailangan namin at maayos na pagsasama ng anak namin sapat na yun,” he said.

Apart from the electrifying performances, the father of two said they are also looking forward to watching the grand fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

“QC Countdown to 2024” is hosted by Tuesday Vargas, Uma, Allan K, as well as Boobay and Tekla.