Fair weather expected on New Year's Eve

MANILA - The Easterlies or the warm winds from the Pacific will bring fair weather to most of the country on New Year’s Eve, weather bureau Pagasa said on Sunday.

The amihan or Northeast Monsoon is seen affecting only extreme Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Localized thunderstorms are still possible which may lead to flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Pagasa said moderate to strong winds from Northeast to East will prevail over the eastern section of the Visayas, which may see with moderate to rough seas.

Light to Moderate winds from Northeast to East will prevail over rest of the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.