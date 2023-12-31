Revelers light up firecrackers to welcome 2018 in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay on Jan. 1, 2018. Firecrackers and pyrotechnics are still used during the new year despite an executive order banning its usage in households and places of residence. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The number of fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) in the Philippines is now at 115, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Sunday, hours before Filipinos welcome 2024.

The DOH said as of 6:00 a.m. of Dec. 31, 8 new cases of FWRI were recorded, including a new amputation of a 4-year old boy from Central Luzon, who lost all 5 fingers on his right hand due to an illegal dart bomb he lit at home.

"The DOH is seriously concerned how such deadly and illegal fireworks are able to reach the hands of young children," the DOH said.

Of the 8 new FWRI cases, all were males. Six of these new cases occurred at home and in the streets, with the two others in designated areas.

The DOH said 38 percent of all FWRIs this year happened in Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon (11 percent), Ilocos Region (11 percent), Soccsksargen (8 percent), Calabarzon (5 percent), Cagayan Valley (4 percent), Bicol Region (4 percent), and Western Visayas (4 percent).

Davao Region has the least cases, with only one thus far.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa earlier said that victims of firecracker ingestion and injuries should be immediately taken to the hospital even if the wound is just small.