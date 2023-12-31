Cardinal Advincula: Embark on 'Pilgrimages of Prayer' in 2024

His Eminence Jose Cardinal Advincula takes his place at the "cathedra" — the bishop's chair and symbol of his teaching authority — signaling the beginning of his ministry as the 33rd archbishop of Manila. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News ​

MANILA — Cardinal Jose Advincula called on Filipino Catholics to embark on "Pilgrimages of Prayer" this 2024 to prepare for the Jubilee 2025.

In his New Year message, the Archbishop of Manila urged Filipinos to "go back to the centrality of prayer" in their lives.

"The Holy Father Pope Francis has asked that 2024 be a "Year of Prayer" in preparation for the Jubilee 2025," he said.

"I invite you to embark on 'Pilgrimages of Prayer' this year. Let every ecclesial community go back to the centrality of prayer in our life as missionary disciples of Jesus."

He also called on Catholics to "open doors" and engage in dialogues, renewal of self, stewardship, community building, as well as bridging gaps and promoting equality.

"The Year 2024 is the Year of the Lord. As all years, epochs, and spaces are. We are pilgrims of hope together. There will be challenges along the way. But we are always assured that He walks with us. And so, we begin our journey, with courage and faith," Advincula added.