Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Quezon City Police District on Saturday destroyed over P500,000 worth of confiscated firecrackers, as part of the local government’s pyrotechnics ban.

QCPD Director Nicolas Torre III said some items that have been destroyed included pla-pla, fountain, sinturon ni hudas, lusis, super lolo, and kwitis.

The move aims to deter firecracker-related injuries and potential fire accidents in houses, noted Torre.

“Ang mga nagtitinda nang walang permiso ay pipigilan natin kasi ang pagte-trade nitong paputok ay covered ng regulasyones for safety and security,” said the district director.

“Kung makita namin na iligal per se ang paputok at ang design ay hindi allowed tulad ng watusi na ipinagbabawal… yun ang mga kinukumpiska natin.”

It is better this way, he said, as putting illegal firecrackers in water could still make it explode when exposed to fire or when there is friction.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte earlier issued an executive order banning households from mounting fireworks display on New Year’s celebration, citing the rise of injuries because of this.

The public can watch fireworks displays in SM North, Eastwood, and the Quezon Memorial Circle.

The local police are on red alert for the said event.

