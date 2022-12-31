MANILA — The Philippines logged 11 new fireworks-related injuries, bringing the tally to 52, the Department of Health said Saturday.

The latest figure is 30 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

In 2021, there were 40 firecracker blast injuries recorded from Dec. 21-30.

"Mula kahapon, Dec. 30, labing-isa (11) ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa limampu't dalawa (52) na mas mataas ng tatlumpung porsyento (30%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa," it added.

The health agency urged the public to ring in the new year safely.

"Huwag natin salubungin ang bagong taon na nakaratay sa ospital," the DOH said.

"Makinood na lang tayo sa community fireworks displays, magpatugtog at gumamit ng ibang alternatibong pampaingay para ligtas ang pagpasok ng 2023 sa ating mga bahay!"

RELATED VIDEO