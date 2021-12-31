Vice President Leni Robredo visits Sitio Tampakan, Barangay Uno in Bais City, Negros Oriental to distribute relief goods on Tuesday. Residents of Bais City were emotional as they appealed for help, four days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this 2021.



MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo is optimistic 2022 would be a better year for the Philippines, as long as Filipinos learn to draw strength from each other while remembering the lessons of the past.

"We look forward to a brighter and more prosperous 2022 because we understand that there is strength to be drawn from each other, and that this strength will always be enough to get us through any challenge that lies ahead," Robredo said in a statement Friday.

The Vice President said the new year is a "time for renewed hopes, renewed chances, and renewed strength to face what lies ahead."

"This is also a time to look back at the year that passed, and the lesson that came along with it: That despite the many difficulties we faced, we pulled through because we joined hands and helped one another," she said in her New Year message.

"This New Year, I pray that we choose to stay on this path: Let us share in each other’s burdens and open our hearts to the truth that all of our experiences and futures are connected and intertwined."

The Vice President had led several COVID-19 initiatives such as free online consultation for virus patients, sending them home care kits, and partnering with local governments in their vaccination drive.

Robredo, who is running for president next year, also launched a relief drive for those devastated by Typhoon Odette, which left nearly 400 Filipinos dead.

On May 9 2022, millions of Filipinos will elect the next leaders of the Philippines.

- With reports from Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News