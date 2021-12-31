Workers clean beds inside a ward of a newly built field hospital at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta Park in Manila on June 24, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Dozens of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW) are welcoming the new year at a field hospital in Luneta in Manila, officials said Friday.

Some 104 returning OFWs tested positive for COVID-19 (mild and asymptomatic) and were brought to the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital to complete their isolation, DOH said.

Those admitted to the Luneta field hospital would get treatment for free, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Friday.

The local government of Manila will shoulder the cost of confinement, including thrice a day meals until these Filipino workers from oversease complete their isolation, he said in a press conference after members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) against COVID-19 inspected the facility.

"Dito po may xray, hindi na sila lalabas. Walang tosgas, libre... May meal umaga, tanghali, gabi," the mayor said.

(We have xray machines here so they no longer need to go out. They won't spend anything, it's free. There are meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.)

"May mga doktor at nurse sa pasilidad at may WiFi para makausap ninyo yung inyong mga kaanak," he said.

(We have doctors and nurses in the facility, and we have WiFi so that you can talk to your relatives.)

Anti-viral drugs such as Molnupiravir, Remdisivir and Tocilizumab may also be administered to those who need it at no cost to the patient, Domagoso said.

"I would say this is a world-class facility kasi malamig, maganda ang sistema," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

"Ito po ay tumatayong modelo para sa iba pang mga pamahalaan lokal, na magkaroon din po ng ganitong talagang napakagandang isolation facility," he said.

(This serves as a model for other local governments. We hope other cities can also have good isolation facilities like this.)

"Taguig will follow the lead of Manila" and also work to open its quarantine facilities for returning Filipino workers, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano said.

The Luneta field hospital, a 344-bed hospital, was constructed earlier this year to augment Manila's hospital beds at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

- With reports from Rafael Bosano, ABS-CBN News