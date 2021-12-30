Last delivery of government-procured Pfizer vaccines arrives in NAIA

MANILA - More than 600,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the Philippines Thursday night, the last batch of the government procured vaccines.

A total of 609,506 doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. This is the last delivery of the 40 million doses procured by the Philippine government from Pfizer.

The shipment completes all government-procured deliveries for this year.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 consultant Dr. Ted Herbosa said the Pfizer vaccines will be given as booster shots especially that the country is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past days.

"Very important because our cases are rising. We are reminding people to get vaccinated and get booster doses. Pfizer vaccines are very useful because of the high cases in the past 7 days," he said.

He also reminded the public to be mindful of minimum public health standards during the new year revelry.

Wearing of face masks, physical distancing, opting to hold outdoor events instead of indoor events, and congregating only with fully vaccinated individuals are among the reminders from the NTF.

About 220 million COVID-19 vaccines have arrived for the vaccination program in the Philippines.

About 138 million doses were procured by the government while the rest wee donated by other countries and COVAX facility.