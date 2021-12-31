As 2nd year of pandemic ends, Duterte lauds Filipino resilience

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte leads the wreath-laying ceremony during the 125th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal at Rizal Park in Manila on December 30, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday lauded the Filipinos' resilience in 2021, and urged the nation to be "guided by our strong sense of nationhood" in 2022 when the Philippines begins to "build back better."

The COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette were among the things that challenged the nation this year, the President said in his annual message for the upcoming year.

"Indeed, we have been through many challenging times but our distinct resilience and bayanihan spirit allowed us to prevail and come out stronger," he said.

"Every day, we continue to witness the indomitable spirit of the Filipino that adapts, endures and triumphs over all adversities," he said.

Duterte said the "dedication and courage" of medical frontliners and other personnel have demonstrated that the Philippines can achieve "great things...if we work in solidarity."

"Now, we are given a fresh start and opportunity to aim higher and to do things better—in the spirit of genuine malasakit at pagbabago (care and change)," he said.

"Let all our aspirations and actions be guided by our strong sense of nationhood and our deep faith in the Almighty," he said.

"May we also find a stronger and higher purpose in our lives so that we may pursue only what is good for our families, communities and the entire nation," he said.

The President is expected to welcome the New Year in his hometown Davao City.