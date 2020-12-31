Sulu asks for more boats to secure borders during 2-week lockdown

Courtesy of Sulu Task Force COVID-19 Facebook Page

MANILA - Sulu has requested from the national government additional watercraft to secure its borders when it implements a 2-week lockdown in January, its governor said Thursday.

Interviewed on ANC's "Matters of Fact," Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan said the province's current water assets were not enough against the possible entry of Filipinos from Sabah where a new COVID-19 variant was detected.

"We have requested... if possible, they could provide us additional water assets to monitor our borders," he said.

"At the moment, we have some assets but they are not enough. We will also mobilize our barangay officials to do their part in securing our shores," Tan added.

The country's southernmost province will go on lockdown from Jan. 4 to 17, 2021 to prevent the possible spread of a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.

Tan said the lockdown would ban the entry of returning migrant workers and residents, especially those coming from Sabah.

As of Dec. 28, the province has tallied 247 COVID-19 cases, with 12 fatalities linked to the virus, according to data from Sulu Task Force COVID-19. It is currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), a more relaxed form of pandemic lockdown.