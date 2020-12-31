QCPD confiscates P128K worth of firecrackers

Joint operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and Quezon City government’s market development and administration department (MDAD) confiscated P128,000 worth of firecrackers.

The operation was part of the crackdown against the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics to welcome the new year.

“Mula noong Miyerkules ay tuluy-tuloy silang nag-iikot sa siyudad para kumpiskahin ang mga ibinebentang tindang paputok at pailaw,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

According to QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Danilo Macerin, the amount of firecrackers seized was lower compared to last year due to a community quarantine and a ban on firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

“So far, wala pa tayong naaaresto at nasasampahan ng kasong criminal. Mostly nahuhuli natin ay sellers lang kaya confiscation lang ang ginagawa natin,” Macerin said.

Belmonte added that the city government will break its annual New Year's Day celebration in light with the pandemic.

“The annual fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle will be virtual, and strictly no individuals will be allowed inside the park to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease,” she said.

“Instead, this will be livestreamed on Facebook.”

Meanwhile, the Batangas Provincial Police Office on Thursday afternoon destroyed P92,000 worth of confiscated firecrackers.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the local government of Batangas City aimed for zero casualty in this year's new year celebration. -- With a report from Andrew Bernardo, ABS-CBN News