Illegal inoculation of Duterte's security team a blow to health authorities - health expert

MANILA - The early vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's close-in security detail is a blow to health authorities, a public health expert said Thursday.

"To put it bluntly, it's wrong... Ironically, it was done all the way back in September. It's something unusual. It's a blow to health authorities, as well," Dr. Benjamin Co told ANC's "Matters of Fact".

While the Presidential Security Group (PSG) said its members had to be inoculated to protect Duterte against infection, Co said this doesn't justify the illegal action.

Co said such vaccination was illegal because it didn't have regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "the gatekeeper of safe and effective food, drug and medical devices."

The PSG, he said, could have applied for a compassionate special permit for the use of COVID-19 vaccines, which were reportedly developed by Chinese drug maker Sinopharm.

"Otherwise, why is there a law? What for is the agency?" he said.

Co, who heads the UST Hospital’s pediatric infectious diseases section, also criticized high-ranking officials for justifying PSG's action.

"You can't correct a wrong by another wrong," he said.

He doesn't share the view too of Philippine Medical Association (PMA) that the issue should be sweep under the rug.

"It needs to be investigated. Somebody has to be accountable for what happened so this doesn't happen again," Co said.