DILG: Show cause order issued to Laoag mayor over alleged mass gathering violations

MANILA--The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued a show cause order to Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon over alleged violations of mass gathering and minimum health protocols during a Christmas party organized by the local chief executive.

“We received reports that a Christmas Party was organized by the mayor together with other government and barangay officials. Acting on these reports, the Secretary has directed the issuance of the SCO for the mayor to explain if he should be administratively liable for violating health protocols,” DILG undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.

In a statement, the DILG said photos of the event flooded social media.

Malaya said the DILG will accord Keon due process and will act based on his reply to the SCO.

He also urged local officials to lead by example and be cautious for calling for gatherings in this time of pandemic.

“If the public sees that our government officials themselves are not following the protocols, our campaign loses credibility,” said Malaya, who reminded that Christmas parties in any government office, national or local, are prohibited and considered non-essential activities under IATF regulations.



“We thank all LGUs that have cancelled their annual Christmas parties because gatherings are sure ways of transmitting COVID. The threat of a second surge is there so we should not let our guard down.”

