AFP says it was ‘not part of, privy’ to COVID-19 inoculation of PSG

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday said it was not aware that members of the Presidential Security Group, tasked to protect President Rodrigo Duterte, were inoculated.

AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said the AFP understood the need to keep Duterte safe from COVID-19 by having themselves injected with the vaccine.

"We stand by the previous statement of PSG Commander (Brig. Gen.) Jesus Durante that the President’s close-in security had themselves inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine to greatly reduce the possibility of being the source and carrier of this virus and consequently infect the President, whose good health and well-being are the PSG's primordial concern," Arevalo said in a statement.

But Arevalo maintained that the AFP, especially Chief-of-Staff Gilbert Gapay, did not know how the PSG accessed the vaccines.

"The Chief-of-Staff of the AFP was not part of or privy about the circumstances involving the procurement of these vaccines, its source, and the administration thereof to PSG troopers," Arevalo said.

"Hence, General Gilbert Gapay has ordered the conduct of a through investigation on the factual circumstances surrounding this incident."

Malacañang and military officials recently acknowledged that soldiers and PSG members received shots of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese firm Sinopharm.

Sinopharm does not have regulatory approval yet to distribute or administer vaccines in the Philippines.

Dr. Tony Leachon, former adviser of the government's pandemic task force, cited that it could set a bad precedent in the government's massive vaccination program next year.

"First, it's a violation of FDA (Food and Drug Administration) rules in terms of trying to bring in unregistered products even as donation," said Leachon.

"No. 2, it could actually sabotage the national vaccination program considering there's a grand plan for this one," he told ANC's "Matters of Fact."