MANILA — An SUV driver who was given a ticket for using the busway may have his license suspended or revoked for refusing to show his license to Land Transportation Office deputies and for an alleged attempt to bribe them.

According to the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation, the driver also urinated on the busway.

The SUV was flagged down along the busway in North Avenue in Quezon City and, according to the SAICT, refused to show his license and even challenged them to prove that private vehicles are not allowed on the segregated lane for buses and for emergency vehicles.

"'Yung tao was saying na china-challenge yung ating personnel at sinasabi ipakita mo yung signage e yung signage natin is before the station hindi naman nasa loob...ang point doon may barrier po yan, pero itoy pang-bus lang," Charlie Del Rosario, chief of the Department of Transportation (DoTr)-Command and Control Operations Center (CCOC), said.

A video posted by the SAICT shows the driver arguing with deputies and pulling out money during their discussion.

"Based on the report that reached my office, there was an attempt to really even bribe our operatives," Del Rosario said.

The driver was eventually given a ticket by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority constables, who are not authorized to confiscate driver’s licenses.

"Na-tiketan naman. The thing is, 'pag MMDA kasi ang naghuhuli, basically they will not confiscate yung driver's license, not like LTO kapag kami manghuli dyan ma-confiscate yung license," Del Rosario said.

He said that the driver likely preferred to get a ticket from the MMDA because they could not take his license.

“However, this will not prevent the SAICT CCOC to endorse a report here at the LTO naman for proper investigation,” Del Rosario said.

Authorities have issued regular reminders for motorists not to use the busways and have hiked the fines for driving on them. — from a report by Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News