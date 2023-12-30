Prices of fruits expected to increase as Pinoys shop for Media Noche

Consumers buy round fruits at a market in Quezon City on December 30, 2023 as New Year approaches. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Many Filipinos have started to buy food for their Media Noche as they welcome the New Year.

In La Loma, Quezon City, dubbed as the lechon capital of the Philippines, many have started to place their order.

On of them was Lyn who went to La Loma, Quezon City to reserve a whole lechon.

“Every year naman talaga napakahirap pumila dito dahil sa dami ng bumibili. Medyo mahal ngayon kasi kumpara dati,” Lyn said.

According to William Maca, the president of La Loma Lechoneros Association, prices of lechon have gone up to more than 20 percent.

But he clarifies that there’s no shortage of supply.

The sizes of lechon, however, have reduced as most of the pigs from the suppliers are small.

“Ang supply naman po husto naman po kaya nga lang po medyo lumiit ang mga sizes ng baboy. Kaya maasahan po natin na yung dati na nabibili natin ng mga worth 10 thousand medyo lumiliit na,” Maca said.

In Divisoria, Manila, round fruits sell like hotcakes despite a spike in prices.

“Mas maganda sana kung medyo mura ang prutas natin para lahat ng klase mabili natin. Pero alam mo naman sa hirap ng buhay ngayon kailangan natin na mag-budget,” costumer Myrna Faeldog said

Four pieces of apple is sold at P100. Pear is P50 per piece while orange is priced at P45 a piece. Pomelo, melon and pineapple can be bought at P50 each. Watermelon is P60 per piece.

Prices of fruits are still expected to increase tomorrow.

“Mas mura po kahapon kaysa ngayon, kasi nga habang papalapit ang bagong taon pataas na pataas po siya,” one of the fruit vendors said.

Those who opt to buy boxes of fruits must expect another increase in prices tomorrow.

Some opted to buy their needs for the traditional Media Noche at the grocery stores, like Madel Sabalo.

“Mas maganda ngayon kasi wala pang masyadong tao, bukas marami,” she said.

According to Steven Cua, the president of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, some products -- including some brands of bread -- have almost run out of supply, especially in small groceries.

But he made it clear that there are other brands that are still available especially in supermarkets.

Cua added that prices of Media Noche products have remained stable.

