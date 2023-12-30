NCRPO chief inspects terminals on Rizal Day

Commuters ride aboard a festively decorated coach of the Light Rail Transit (LRT 2) as part of its 'Paratren ang Pasko' initiative along the eastern Metro Manila route on November 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Metro Manila Police Chief MGen Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Saturday led inspection teams to check on security measures in places of convergence such as transport terminals and train stations.

Nartatez personally rode the MRT and LRT lines to assess security measures, amid the expected influx of travelers ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The NCRPO chief checked places in Quezon City and Caloocan City, as well as some areas in Manila.

He reminded commanders to remain vigilant and increase their police presence, and be on the lookout for threats.

Nartatez cited the Rizal Day bombing in 2000 which hit transport hubs and killed 22 people and injured 100 others.

"It's still the Christmas and New Year ahead, so we have to ensure security. Remember the Rizal Day bombing 23 years ago, so its significant that we check," Nartatez said.

He also told commanders to look out for sale of banned firecrackers and other illegal activities ahead of the New Year revelry.

