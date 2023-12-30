Marcos leads commemoration of Rizal Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. give a salute at the Rizal Monument in Manila to pay tribute to national hero Dr. Jose Rizal during the 127th anniversary of his martyrdom. Photo by Pfc Richard Carmelotes PN(M)/PAOAFP

In a ceremony in Luneta, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the nation Saturday in commemorating the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal.

The President participated in the flag-raising ceremony and paid his respects by laying a wreath at the Rizal Monument.

Urging Filipinos to embrace Rizal's timeless values, Marcos emphasized the importance of learning from the national hero's life and works.

“While his sacrifice was the ultimate expression of his patriotism, it is crucial to recall that his work started even before that fateful day on the field of Bagumbayan,” the President said.

“More than a century after his demise and heroism, his influence continues to be felt in a world that is still afflicted by greed, oppression, and injustice in various forms,” he said.

Filipinos, he added, must “strive to walk with the same purpose, passion, and nationalism in our every endeavor so we may overcome all the challenges that stand in our way towards achieving a brighter tomorrow.”

Paolo Azurin, a fifth-generation descendant of Rizal, echoed the President's sentiments, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Rizal's contributions to this day.

“Yung mga ideals na isinabuhay niya noon, relevant pa rin hanggang ngayon. Pagmamahal sa bayan, yung pag-strive na maging kapantay ng iba't ibang tao sa mundo, and being world class, relevant pa rin yun hanggang ngayon. Di namamatay yun. Kailangan tuparin ng mga PIlipino yung adhikain ni Rizal,” Azurin said in an interview.

A meticulous reenactment of Rizal's execution by Republica Filipina Reenactment Group added a somber yet detailed touch to the commemorative event.

"Ang kanyang mga nagawa sa kanyang buhay hanggang sa kanyang kamatayan ay nagbigay buhay at nagbigay diwa sa pagkakatatag sa ating bansa," said Joshua Matipo, President and Founder of Republica Filipina Reenactment Group.

Beyond the capital, flowers were laid at various monuments dedicated to the national hero nationwide, including his birthplace in Calamba City.

In Dapitan, a city where Rizal spent a significant period, a creative and artistic display paid tribute to his enduring influence.

Historian Xiao Chua expressed hope for continued engagement with Rizal's life, urging Filipinos not only to rely on books and the internet but also to personally visit significant places tied to the national hero, such as the Historical Walk in Intramuros.

"Dito natin tatandaan hindi lang natin nakikita sa mga libro, hindi lang nakikita sa Internet, puwede natin siya lakbayin, puwede natin siya lakarin," said Chua.