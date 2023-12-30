Marcos Jr urges Filipinos to emulate ‘timeless values’ in Rizal’s work

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the commemoration of Rizal Day at Rizal Park in Manila on Dec. 30, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Job Manahan

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday told Filipinos to emulate Dr. Jose Rizal’s patriotism and continue to nurture it “to have a deep and personal sense of ownership for our land and our future.”



In his message, Marcos urged Pinoys to imitate Rizal’s “timeless values” that one could learn from his life and his works.



“While his sacrifice was the ultimate expression of his patriotism, it is crucial to recall that his work started even before that fateful day on the field of Bagumbayan,” the President said.

Rizal's best known works "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo" about life, society, injustice and abuse during Spanish colonization contributed to the Philippine Revolution.

He also founded La Liga Filipina, a secret society to organize for unity and to push for reforms under Spain, for which he was arrested and sent into exile.

“More than a century after his demise and heroism, his influence continues to be felt in a world that is still afflicted by greed, oppression, and injustice in various forms,” Marcos said.



Filipinos, he added, must “strive to walk with the same purpose, passion, and nationalism in our every endeavor so we may overcome all the challenges that stand in our way towards achieving a brighter tomorrow.”

Paolo Azurin, a fifth-generation descendant of Rizal's brother Paciano, echoed the President's message, saying the hero's works are timeless.

"Yung mga ideals na isinabuhay niya noon, relevant pa rin hanggang ngayon. Pagmamahal sa bayan, 'yiung pag-strive na maging kapantay ng iba't-ibang tao sa mundo, and being world class, relevant pa rin yun hanggang ngayon," he said.

He said Filipinos should live out Rizal's advocacies.

"Being good citizens, being world class, yun yung mensahe ni Rizal sa ating lahat."



Rizal was executed on Dec. 30, 1896 by a firing squad in Bagumbayan Field (now Rizal Park) on orders of Spanish authorities.

General Emilio Aguinaldo in 1898 declared Dec. 30 as a day of national mourning.

In 1902, the Philippine Commission enacted a law declaring the date Rizal Day and made it an official holiday.