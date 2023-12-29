China blasts PH plan to build Ayugin facility

MANILA - China on Friday claimed that the Philippines' plan to build a permanent facility in Ayungin Shoal "will severely infringe" Beijing's sovereignty.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry insisted that it owns Ren'ai Jiao, or Ayungin Shoal.

"Ren’ai Jiao is an uninhabited shoal. According to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) signed by China and ASEAN countries, parties should keep Ren’ai Jiao uninhabited and facility-free," spokesperson Mao Ning claimed.

"The spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines blatantly claimed that the Philippines will build a permanent structure. This would be another major move the Philippines could take to go back on its words, change its policy, and undermine the uninhabited and facility-free status of Ren’ai Jiao. This will severely infringe on China’s sovereignty, violate international law and the DOC," Mao added.

The Philippine government earlier said it is open to proposals to build a permanent military facility in the Ayungin shoal.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the facility would be an inter-agency project, and is meant to be a shelter for fisherfolks.

China and the Philippines have been pointing fingers at each other over recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese state media recently claimed that the Philippines is repeatedly infringing on China's territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information, and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.

In a televised briefing Tuesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar reiterated that the Philippines continuously abides by international law, as he pointed out that it is China who is conducting dangerous actions in the West Philippine Sea that have repeatedly placed seafarers lives in danger.