MANILA -- The number of firecracker-related injuries in the Philippines has breached the 100-mark, a day before the country welcomes the New Year with traditional pyrotechnic displays, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

As of December 29, the DOH has recorded 107 firecracker-related injuries, 97 percent of which occurred in residences, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a press conference.

"Na-hit na natin yung more than 100 injured. Hindi ako happy doon," Herbosa said.

"Tumataas 'yung fireworks-related na nangyayari sa bahay at karamihan sa mga biktima [ay] young boys who are passive onlookers," he said.

Metro Manila lodged the most number of firecracker-related injuries with 41 cases, followed by Central Luzon, Ilocos, SOCCSKSARGEN, Cagayan, Bicol, Calabarzon and West Visayas, according to data from the DOH.

While the nationwide figure of firecracker-related injuries is "almost the same" between 2022 and 2023, the number of cases in NCR rose by more than 10 times, said Dr. Aleli Sudiacal, DOH regional director for the National Capital Region.

"If hindi makikinig ang ating sambayanan sa ating panawagan… tataas pa po ito," she warned.

Aside from the use of firecrackers, the DOH is also cautioning the public against excessive intake of fatty food and alcoholic beverages.

Injuries and deaths due to drunk driving and trauma from violent incidents tend to increase during the holiday season, Herbosa said.

"Ang paputok ay hindi laruan. Hindi dapat siya pinapagamit sa mga bata at ang paputok parang drunk driving, hindi din dapat ginagamit pag nakainom," the DOH chief said.

"Kung may plano kayong maglasing, please po 'wag na kayo humawak ng motorsiklo o magmaneho. Please po may buhay din ang iba," he said.

Victims of firecracker ingestion and injuries should be immediately taken to the hospital even if the wound is just small, Herbosa said.

"Nagbabantay kami hanggang after New Year, dumadami 'yung tetanus cases," he said.

"Ito yung mga hindi pumunta sa emergency kasi akala nila maliit na sugat lang… pero yun pala dirty yun kasi nilalagyan yun ng manure as source of nitrates," he explained.

"Tetanus is fatal and it’s harder to treat kapag mayroon ka na," he said.

Herbosa also cautioned the public against using home remedies to aid those who ingested firecrackers and other toxic substances.

"Hindi ko nire-recommend na ipagawa sa bahay kasi made-delay pa yung pagdala sa akin sa ospital dahil hahanap ka pa ng itlog, alin ba ibibigay yung puti o yung dilaw?" he said.

"Kapag kumain ng watusi ang anak mo, dalhin mo agad sa emergency, bahala na mga doktor," he said.

DOH officials are expected to inspect other hospitals in Metro Manila on New Year’s eve as the agency braces for the expected deluge of patients as the country welcomes 2024.

