MANILA — A shear line and the amihan will bring rains in parts of the Philippines on Friday, the start of a long weekend ahead for the New Year, the state weather bureau said.

Cagayan, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line, an area where cold and warm air meet, forming rain clouds, said PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres.



"Ingat po sa ating mga kababayan na apektado ng shear line dahil maaari itong magdala ng katamtaman hanggang sa malakas na ulan kaya yung mga kababayan natin sa low-lying areas pati landslide-prone areas ay ingat pa rin po," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Residents affected by the shear line should be vigilant because it could bring moderate to heavy rains. Those in low-lying and landslide-prone areas should be careful.)

Meanwhile, Apayao, Kalinga, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and Aurora province could expect cloudy skies with rains due to amihan, Torres said.

Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordilleras will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, she said.

On New Year’s Eve, Metro Manila could expect fair weather. However, rains could dampen other parts of the country, like southern Luzon and the Visayas, said the weather forecaster.

Friday, Dec. 30 is a regular holiday commemorating the life of national hero Jose Rizal. Monday, Jan. 2 is a special non-working day.