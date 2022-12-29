Palace extends tenure of OICs in Executive Branch

Malacañang has extended anew the tenure of OICs of agencies in the Executive Branch, days before they are set to expire on December 31, 2022.

This is to “ensure exigency of the service, and to ensure continuity in government operations” as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. until now has yet to complete the appointment of officials in a number of positions in the Executive branch.

Memorandum Circular No. 12, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 29, allows Officers-in-Charge of departments, agencies, bureaus and offices, including Non-Career Executive Service Officials occupying Career Executive Service positions “to perform their duties and discharge their functions until a replacement has been appointed or designated, unless otherwise earlier terminated.”

The memo also states that, “CES Eligibles occupying CES positions, including on-stream candidates for CES eligibility, shall continue to perform their duties and discharge their functions pursuant to law, rules and regulations, unless they are reappointed or replaced.”

MC 12 amends an memo that allowed OICs to perform their duties and discharge their functions only until the last day of 2022.