IATF eyes new guidelines amid COVID spike in China

MANILA -- The government's Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) said Friday it would discuss guidelines on how to deal with the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

According to the IATF, the discussion would include border control for Chinese travelers to the country.

The recommendation would be presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his approval.

Currently, foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated are required to present a negative pre-departure antigen or RTPCR test results before travel or upon arrival.

Amid the COVID-19 spike in China, the Department of Health (DOH) has directed the Bureau of Quarantine to intensify quarantine protocols such as heightened surveillance on all respiratory symptoms in all travelers coming from China.

The DOH said it will continue to monitor global situation and will announce further developments in the coming days.

China's National Health Commission said last week it would no longer release an official daily COVID death toll.

Health risk analysis firm Airfinity said it currently estimates 9,000 daily deaths and 1.8 million infections per day in China, while it also expects 1.7 million fatalities across the country by the end of April 2023.

The Britain-based researchers said the model was based on data from China's regional provinces, before changes to reporting infections were implemented, combined with case growth rates from other former zero-COVID countries when they lifted restrictions.

RELATED VIDEO